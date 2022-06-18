Dhanush To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, These Celebrities Are All Praise For Amazon Prime Video’s Suzhal- The Vortex

Amazon Prime's most awaited Suzhal- The Vortex has finally been released and there is no doubt that the streaming service's first long-form original series is taking over the hearts and souls of the global audience. Pushkar and Gayatri have once again proved themselves to be masterminds with the success of their latest creation and everybody including netizens and the film fraternity are all praised for the series.

Taking to their social media, several Indian celebrities praised Suzhal - The Vortex. Popular actor Dhanush says, "An amazing crime thriller! #Suzhal is a series that will keep you hooked throughout!"

Proclaimed Indian director Hansal Mehta shared, "There is something about Suzhal that keeps you wanting more until you get closure. Intricately written and well-detailed characters, a gripping narrative, and a pulsating thriller is #Suzhal."

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap says, "The ever-dependable and trustworthy @pushkar.gayatri have done it again. Armed with two new directors, Suzhal is an exceptionally written, shot , brilliant most original series. A total masterpiece."

Bollywood actress, Vidya Balan was all praise for the series and Sriya Reddy's performance. She said, "True to its name 'the vortex', this crime thriller keeps pulling me in deeper with each episode. @sriya_reddy as Regina is the most fearless thing you're gonna see in a while🔥 strongly recommend Suzhal."

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu says, "Always been a fan of @pushkar.gayatri's work. Looking forward to binge-watch #Suzhal this weekend. The trailer looked exciting and I am sure the entire series will be even more thrilling. Wishing the entire team of Suzhal lots of love & luck :)"

Taking to his social media, Vikrant Massey says, "Already on my 3rd episode and can't stop watching."

Indian author Cheran Bhagat says "Loved Suzhal: The Vortex, a thriller that is full of intrigue, mysteries, and secrets, it is a visual treat!"

Actress Bhumi Pednekar writes "Started Suzhal on @primevideoin today!"

Producer Guneet Monga writes, "Suzhal is a powerful reminder of the evolution of breathtaking storytelling and filmmaking happening right now in India.

Music composer Anirudh composes, "What a watch Suzhal has been, my brother @samcsmusic the title track is on fire!"

The investigative thriller Prime Video's first long-form Tamil original has certainly taken the global audience by storm. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video in over 30 languages across 240 countries and territories.