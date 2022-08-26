Dhruva Natchathiram Release Date: Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Menon's Film To Hit The Theatres In December?

Dhruva
Natchathiram,
the
much-delayed
Chiyaan
Vikram
starrer
directed
by
Gautham
Menon
started
rolling
again
recently.
The
makers
are
currently
busy
with
the
post-production
works
of
Dhruva
Natchathiram.
In
a
recent
interview,
director
Gautham
Menon
hinted
that
the
Chiyaan
Vikram
starrer
will
hit
the
theatres
this
year
itself.
In
his
interview,
the
senior
filmmaker
stated
that
Dhruva
Natchathiram
might
emerge
as
Vikram's
fourth
release
of
this
year.
To
the
unversed,
the
National
award-winning
actor
was
last
seen
in
Mahaan
which
released
in
the
first
half
of
this
year.
He
has
two
upcoming
releases
including
Cobra
and
Ponniyin
Selvan.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
Gautham
Menon
directorial
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
in
December
2022.
As
reported
earlier,
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies
have
come
on
board
as
the
new
co-producer
of
Dhruva
Natchathiram.
But,
both
director
Gautham
Menon
and
production
banner
Vels
International
have
not
reacted
to
these
speculations,
so
far.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
team
might
soon
reveal
a
massive
update
of
the
Chiyaan
Vikram
starrer,
along
with
an
announcement
of
the
new
collaboration.