Dhruva Natchathiram Release Date: Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Menon's Film To Hit The Theatres In December?

Dhruva Natchathiram, the much-delayed Chiyaan Vikram starrer directed by Gautham Menon started rolling again recently. The makers are currently busy with the post-production works of Dhruva Natchathiram. In a recent interview, director Gautham Menon hinted that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will hit the theatres this year itself.

In his interview, the senior filmmaker stated that Dhruva Natchathiram might emerge as Vikram's fourth release of this year. To the unversed, the National award-winning actor was last seen in Mahaan which released in the first half of this year. He has two upcoming releases including Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan. If the reports are to be believed, the Gautham Menon directorial is slated to hit the theatres in December 2022.

As reported earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies have come on board as the new co-producer of Dhruva Natchathiram. But, both director Gautham Menon and production banner Vels International have not reacted to these speculations, so far. If the reports are to be believed, the team might soon reveal a massive update of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer, along with an announcement of the new collaboration.