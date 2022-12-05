Director Alphonse Puthren Responds To The Negative Reviews Of His Film Gold!

Gold is produced by Supriya Menon and Listens Stephen on behalf of Prithviraj Productions & Magic Frames. Background music and songs for the film is composed by Rajesh Murugesan. Directed by Neram and Premam director Alphonse Puthren, the film released a few days ago. Actor Prithviraj and actress Nayanthara played the lead role in the film.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Sets Social Media On Fire; Thee Thalapathy Song, Lokesh's Thalapathy 67 Pooja And Lot More!

Seven years after the massive success of Premam, Alphonse Putran's film Gold is released with high anticipation among fans. The film was earlier announced to be released on Onam day. But later it was released on December 1, 2022 due to some post-production work not being completed. Released without much publicity due to the trust in the script of the film, the film garnered negative reviews from day one. It was a disappointment for the fans who were expecting the film to be a blockbuster hit.

Director Alphonse Puthren shared a post on Facebook in response to the negative reviews of Gold.

"I have seen negative reviews about Gold. My sincere thanks to everyone who wrote them. Everyone has the right to clarify if the tea is not good. With that, the person who made the tea can correct the mistake next time. Instead, labeling it as bad tea only exposes their ego. This does not benefit either party. I didn't title the film as Premam 2 or Neram 2. But I titled it Gold. Neither I nor my crew want to earn your hatred or waste your time. So you don't need to doubt the crew of our Gold film." says director Alphonse Puthren from his official Facebook account.

And Alphonse Puthren in another post also shared a note saying that he is very interested to know the genuine reviews of Gold by famous film critics like Manish Narayanan, Bharadwaj Rangan and Blue Sattai Maran.

These two posts got viral immediately. After a few hours, to everyone's surprise, director Alphonse Puthren deleted both the posts from his Facebook account without any explanation.

On the other hand, two video songs and the complete Original Sound Track were officially released from the film Gold in Magic Frames Music YouTube channel. With a run time of around 3.55 minutes, the song 'Thanne Thanne' has impressed everyone. Vikram fame Agent Teena comes and busts some dance moves and leaves in the song. She worked as the associate dance choreographer in the Gold. The entire song looks so fresh and energetic with the brilliant editing by director Alphonse Puthren himself. It creates a great vibe and made the audience to dance automatically. This song is being compared by the netizens with the 'Pistha' song from the director's first film Neram.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal To Bear The Educational Cost Of His Friend And Co-Actor Hari Vairavan's Child!

The second song Hands Up Zindagi is also too good with unique editing pattern. It looks like a complete scene treated well with music to convey a story. People started watching both the songs again and again to check out the interesting elements in it.