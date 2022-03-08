Director Bala And Muthumalar Part Ways After 18 Years Of Marriage: Reports

Celebrated director Bala and his wife Muthumalar have reportedly called it quits after spending 18 years together. According to reports, the duo had approached the family court for divorce and was legally separated on March 5. Though the director is yet to confirm the news, it is also being said that he and Malar were staying apart for almost 4 years and the separation was a mutual decision.

The reason behind their decision is not revealed, however, reports suggest that a few differences and disagreements resulted in divorce. They stayed together as a couple for 18 years before finally calling it quits.

The duo tied the knot on July 5, 2004 in a traditional ceremony held in Madurai. Bala and Muthumalar are parents to a baby girl- Prarthana.

The news of their divorce has surely left netizens in shock with many discussing the cause of incessant cases of separation in the south film industry.

Workwise, Bala, who is known for films like Sethu, Nandha, Maayavi, Avan Ivan, Pisaasu and Naachiyaar, previously helmed Varmaa, the debut project of Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram. Though the film's release was kept on hold after its makers were disappointed with the output, it was somehow released on an OTT platform but only to received negative reviews from critics and audiences. Later, the same film was re-shot by director Gireesaaya and was titled, Adithya Varma.

The romantic drama is the remake of the highly acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. As of now, Bala is gearing up for the release of his production venture Visithiran directed by M Padmakumar and starring RK Suresh and Poorna.