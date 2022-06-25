Director PS Mithran Gets Engaged to His Love Ashameera Aiyappan; Congratulations Pour In!

Kollywood director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and upcoming film Sardar, got engaged to his lady love Ashameera Aiyappan, a film journalist on June 24.

The couple, who have been dating for a few years now, has made it official with a proper engagement ceremony held amid close friends, family, and immediate relatives.

Several pictures from their engagement ceremony got viral on social media and were posted by friends and colleagues. Following this, congratulatory messages were pouring in for the couple for their new beginnings.

Ashameera Aiyappan wrote on her Twitter:

"@PSmithran and I are humbled and a tad overwhelmed by all the love pouring in. Thank you so much for making our day much more special." (sic) She added a slew of emojis depicting love, giggles, and laughter.

Check out the tweet here:

.@Psmithran and I are humbled and a tad overwhelmed by all the love pouring in. Thank you so much for making our day much more special. ☺️😁♥️ — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) June 24, 2022

On the professional front, Mithran is now helming Sardar with actor Karthi. Raashi Khanna is paired as the female lead opposite Karthi in this action thriller. The movie stars Chunky Panday, Munishkanth Ramadoss, Murali Sharma, Rajisha Vijayan, and Ilavarasu among others.

Sardar has Karthi in a double role- of a police officer and an aging convict. Fans of the director are confident that with Karthi, Sardar will be another blockbuster hit and a memorable thriller film from Kollywood. The movie is being produced under the Prince Pictures banner and will hit the screens for Diwali 2022. GV Prakash Kumar scored music for the film.