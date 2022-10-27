Director Vamshi Paidipally Shares How Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Varisu Will Make You Feel After Watching

Vamshi Paidipalli is directing Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Varisu. Shooting of the film is nearing its final stages and the film is expected to be released for Pongal festival 2023. So the team is working hard to complete the production as early as possible. They also planned the marketing strategy well in advance. To start with, director of the film Vamshi Paidipalli gave an exclusive interview about Varisu to a media portal recently. He came up with a new explanation about how the film will make the audience feel after watching.

"You will be there in the film. Your mother will be there. Your father will be there. If you have brothers and sisters, they will be there. So it is a kind of film that will relate to everyone. We have so many things inside us that we are not able to tell outside. Due to the situations, you might compromise sometimes. You might feel sensitive what other person might think. Human emotions are different to each other. But all these kind of emotions are there in this film. By the time you come out of the theatre, you will feel all these." Says director Vamshi Paidipalli in a recent interview to the entertainment portal about Varisu.

He further said that the combination scenes with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna came out really well. As we all know, Rashmika is a die-hard fan of actor Vijay and she told this to the director a few years ago when he asked about her favorite hero. Vamshi also said that she is extremely happy as she achieved her dream to act with Vijay. The super happy film-maker got excited when he shares about the dedication level of actor Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay use to prepare a lot for his performance and he does an amazing homework before coming to the sets. Vamshi said this will be a perfect Tamil film and the title fits perfectly to the story. Hope Varisu will be a great treat to all the audience from the age group of six to sixties.