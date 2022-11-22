Director Vetrimaaran Explains Why His Films Are Often Questioning The Police

Vetrimaaran opens up in a recent interview about why the police is questioned in his films often. He said that the police are the face of the organization here and most of the systematic oppression of the people is carried out by the police.

Director Vetimaaran made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema through the film Polladhavan starring Dhanush. While this film was critically and financially well received, Vetrimaaran directed Aadukalam with Dhanush again. The film won several awards including National Awards.

After that, he made the film Visaranai. In this film, he has told in flesh and blood how common people are oppressed by the police for a crime they did not commit. The film created a huge stir in the society. After that, Vetrimaaran, who gave successive hits like Vada Chennai and Asuran, has been presenting his political views on the stage.

Although he has produced many films, he bought and released the film Kaavalthurai Ungal Nanban which attracted attention. The film also talked about police repression. His next film Viduthalai also speaks about police department. Vijay Sethupathi and Suri plays the lead roles in this film directed by Vetrimaaran. Maestro Ilaiyaraja is roped in to compose songs and background music for the film. This film will be released in two parts. The film is getting bigger day by day with the official updates of great technicians coming together to work in it. Viduthalai will definitely be the pride of Indian Cinema that everybody will look back as a reference even after many years.

Next to this, Vetrimaaran will join hands with actor Suriya for the film Vaadivasal which was announced officially. Kalaipuli S Thanu is producing this film again after Asuran and Viduthalai.

"I don't want to mention the police in particular. They are the face of the organization here. Whenever we talk about the functioning of the organization. We can't stop talking about them. Most of the systematic oppression of the people is carried out by the police. That's why I pay more attention to it." says Vetrimaaran in a recent interview to a media portal when asked about why his films question police often.