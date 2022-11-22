Director Vetrimaaran Explains Why His Films Are Often Questioning The Police
Vetrimaaran opens up in a recent interview about why the police is questioned in his films often. He said that the police are the face of the organization here and most of the systematic oppression of the people is carried out by the police.
Director Vetimaaran made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema through the film Polladhavan starring Dhanush. While this film was critically and financially well received, Vetrimaaran directed Aadukalam with Dhanush again. The film won several awards including National Awards.
After that, he made the film Visaranai. In this film, he has told in flesh and blood how common people are oppressed by the police for a crime they did not commit. The film created a huge stir in the society. After that, Vetrimaaran, who gave successive hits like Vada Chennai and Asuran, has been presenting his political views on the stage.
Although
he
has
produced
many
films,
he
bought
and
released
the
film
Kaavalthurai
Ungal
Nanban
which
attracted
attention.
The
film
also
talked
about
police
repression.
His
next
film
Viduthalai
also
speaks
about
police
department.
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Suri
plays
the
lead
roles
in
this
film
directed
by
Vetrimaaran.
Maestro
Ilaiyaraja
is
roped
in
to
compose
songs
and
background
music
for
the
film.
This
film
will
be
released
in
two
parts.
The
film
is
getting
bigger
day
by
day
with
the
official
updates
of
great
technicians
coming
together
to
work
in
it.
Viduthalai
will
definitely
be
the
pride
of
Indian
Cinema
that
everybody
will
look
back
as
a
reference
even
after
many
years.
Next to this, Vetrimaaran will join hands with actor Suriya for the film Vaadivasal which was announced officially. Kalaipuli S Thanu is producing this film again after Asuran and Viduthalai.
"I don't want to mention the police in particular. They are the face of the organization here. Whenever we talk about the functioning of the organization. We can't stop talking about them. Most of the systematic oppression of the people is carried out by the police. That's why I pay more attention to it." says Vetrimaaran in a recent interview to a media portal when asked about why his films question police often.