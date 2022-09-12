Director Vignesh Shivan Celebrates His First Birthday With Lady Superstar Nayanthara After Their Marriage SH:

"I always want to do films which doesn't fall in a regular meter", said Vignesh Shivan AKA Wiki, the most-wanted romantic filmmaker of Tamil Cinema in an interview. We never heard of Wiki losing his cool. He is a brilliant screen writer who is famous for his colorful love stories. His music knowledge is tremendous and it has reflected in all his albums. Female characters in Wiki's writing will always stand out. Casting brilliant actors is another important thing to notice in his films. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in Poda Podi, Anjali & Kalki Koechlin in Paava Kadhaigal, Parthiban Radhakrishnan & Radhika Sarathkumar in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are some good examples.

Interesting Way Of StoryTelling

Right from Poda Podi, he never failed to mesmerize the audience with his unique storytelling. He is the first filmmaker who portrayed STR in a completely different and lovable character. He proved it again with Vijay Sethupathi in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Then with Suriya he did Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which is a remake of Special 26. Even in an anthology Film like Paava Kadhaigal produced by Netflix, he was able to tell a story in his own style with absolutely no blood and zero violence involved in it.

Wiki prefers entertainment and fantasy

Wiki in a recent interview for a media portal said, "I will always choose an impossible situation and try to convince the audience by making it possible in my films. My favorite films are Life is Beautiful, The Pursuit of Happyness & Schindler's List. I will just binge watch the same films again and again. According to me, conviction is the most important quality for a film director. The connect between pen, paper and audience is all I want to bring with my films. I will be so happy when I see smiles on faces while watching my films. Patience is the biggest lesson I've learnt in my 10 years of cinema. My choice is always entertaining people & I want to do fantasy films in future."

Maintains a good relationship with celebrities & supports fresh talents

Wiki fell in love with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and they are happily married now after a long live-in relationship. The lover boy maintains a good friendship with all his fellow filmmakers, technicians and actors like Sivakarthikeyan , Anirudh Ravichander, Nelson Dilipkumar, Arun Matheswaran, etc. He never failed to identify young and aspiring talents. We can easily say that everyone with limelight in the industry is in touch with Wiki.

Anirudh's melodies in association with Wiki have a separate fanbase. This combo is known for their peppy numbers as well. With Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, he made the two adorable actresses Samantha and Nayanthara work together. And only he can make such crazy ideas possible in K-Town. He has also proved as a successful film producer under the banner Rowdy Pictures by producing commercial blockbusters on one hand and encouraging films that are completely unique on the other hand. Pebbles and Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream are his upcoming projects as a producer.

Wiki directs Ajith Kumar

This multi-talented feel good filmmaker is the lyricist of so many hit songs including Ajith Kumar's 'Adhaaru Adhaaru' composed by Harris Jayaraj, which turned out to be a massive hit . And after 7 years of this magical hit, now he is all set to direct Ajith Kumar's next film. His recent work in directing the Chess Olympiad 2022 event was a great success. He was able to organise the huge event in a very short span. As we all know his actions speak louder than words. Wish Wiki comes up with a lot more interesting films to entertain us. Happy Birthday Wiki!!!