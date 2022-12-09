Divya Bharathi On Body Shaming: 'I Used To Get Horrific Comments Like Fanta Bottle Structure & Big Butt Girl'

It is very rare for an actress to get a hit on her first film and get celebrated by the masses. Actress Divya Bharathi is one such lucky winner.

Coming from Coimbatore, she initially focused on modeling. Her photos posted on social media have created a huge fan base.

It was only after this that she got an opportunity to act in films. In that way, she made her debut as a heroine in the movie Bachelor. She acted opposite GV Prakash Kumar in the film.

Divya Bharathi, who acted boldly in the first film, got a huge fan base. After the success of Bachelor, Divya Bharathi has been getting more film opportunities in Tamil and she is very excited about this.

Currently, Divya Bharathi has finished acting in the film Mathilmel Kaadhal opposite Bigg Boss title winner Mugen Rao. The film is directed by Veppam director Anjana.

Apart from this, she has finished acting in a film with Kathir and is very active on social media. In such a situation, her Instagram post about body shaming is going viral on the internet.

"This post is definitely not to explain or prove anything but to love yourself with all your flaws and strengths. In recent days, I've been seeing some comments where people mention about my body shape being fake, that I use hip pads or got surgery done for my hips! Back in those days, I used to get horrific comments like "Fanta bottle structure" "skeleton" "Big butt girl" and so on. I've even attached a page from my slam book during my college days, where you can see one of my classmates had drawn mocking my body structure.

All these severely traumatized me and pushed me to the extent of hating my body; I was even scared to walk in front of people. It wasn't my fault in any way; my pelvic bone structure itself is wider in nature. Later in 2015, I opened an instagram account and started off my modelling journey. With every new picture I posted, I started receiving compliments especially for my body type. Many of them started asking my workout routine though I never stepped into gym. I was astonished to know that many people admired my body type. It was indeed a moment of epiphany for me when I realized that there are always haters and lovers for everything we are and the power lies within us as to how we flaunt our flaws!

From then on I started embracing my body and that built my confidence. I really wish I had someone back in those days to remind me that it's okay to have different body type and it's all about how you love yourself amidst all those criticism! Dear fellow women, As long as we do not take the criticism to heart and the compliments to our head we will always be strong and kind. I promise I'm with you all in this!!!" says Divya Bharathi from her official Instgram page along with a picture from her slam book which is relevant to the content.

Her fans are sharing the post and making it viral.