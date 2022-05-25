Don Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's College Drama Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross

Sivakarthikeyan is on a roll with back-to-back hits in his kitty. The actor's latest release Don is doing great at the box office. The movie is the first to have registered the highest openings in Sivakarthikeyan's career and the second consecutive film to join the coveted Rs 100-Crore club after Doctor.

The movie was released on May 13 after several delays and within 12 days has hit the Rs 100-Crore mark.

Don is a story about a confident yet reckless youngster who wants to find his purpose. The narration is laced with sentiments, emotions, and a heavy dose of comedy, making it a super hit.

Scenes between Sivakarthikeyan AKA Chakravarty AKA Don and his father played by Samuthirakani and the antagonist role played by SJ Suryah have come out well.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan, who worked together for Doctor earlier. Soori and others played prominent roles in the film, which has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Two songs from the film have become YouTube hits. Lyrics of these songs are penned by Sivakarthikeyan himself.

The movie is directed by a debutant, Cibi Chakravarthy, and produced collectively by SK Productions and Lyca Productions.