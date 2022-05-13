    For Quick Alerts
      Don Day 1 Box Office Collections World Wide: Siva Karthikeyan's Movie Starts On Positive Note At Box Office

      Sivakarthikeyans Don, an action-comedy directed by debutante Cibi Chakravarthy released on May 13 amid positive reviews. The film consisted of tried and tested tropes but managed to pack the story into a commercial entertainer. For a debut director, his first film is a deal-breaker or maker. Cibi knows it so well and utilized the opportunity to his best. He carefully managed to put together everything this project required to make it work- comedy and emotions, successfully. Sivakarthikeyan portrayed the role of a college student who wants to find his purpose in life. Priyanka Mohan was his love interest in the film, who didnt get much to do. Samuthirakani played the protagonists father while S J Suryah tried to impress once again in an antagonists role. Music composed by Anirudh Ravichander for Don worked well for the movie. More than two songs from the album have stuck with the fans and music lovers. They have performed exceptionally on the video streaming platform YouTube and garnered millions of views. Party song, penned by Sivakarthikeyan has become a chartbuster. Don managed to pull off a gross amount of Rs 5 to Rs 7 Crore on the day of its release in Tamilnadu and collected anywhere between Rs 8 Crore and Rs 10 Crore worldwide.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X