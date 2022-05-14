Don Day 2 Box Office Collection World Wide: Siva Karthikeyan's Movie Enjoys Housefull Shows

Looks like Sivakarthikeyan scored another hit with his recent release Don. Directed by Debutant Cibi Chakravarthy, the entertainer is running successfully at the theatres with a positive talk. The movie is an old wine in a new bottle, but the director has made use of the opportunity quite well by handling the elements of the film such as comedy, emotion and drama with expertise.

Sivakarthikeyan couldn't ask for more as appreciations are pouring in from all corners of the country, not just Tamil Nadu. His portrayal of a college student and scenes between his character and that of Samuthirakani's, and antagonist of the film, played by SJ Suryah, were received well by the fans.

The weekend looks bright and positive for this Sivakarthikeyan's production venture in association with Lyca Productions. Priyanka Arul Mohan played the female lead of the film for which Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Take a look at the film's collection on Day 2:

In Tamil Nadu:

Day 1: Rs 5 to Rs 7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8 to 10 Crore

Total 2 days: 17.10 Crore to 19.10 Crore

Worldwide Collection:

Day 1: Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore

