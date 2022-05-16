Don Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Keeps The Cash Registers Ringing

Sivakarthikeyan's
recent
outing
Don,
a
youthful
entertainer
is
termed
a
hit
given
the
positive
reviews
and
Housefull
shows.
Breaking
the
jinx
that
delayed-release
is
a
flop
film,
the
movie,
which
got
postponed
several
times
is
doing
great
at
the
theatres.
To
suit
the
role
he
portrayed
in
the
film-
that
of
a
college
student-
Sivakarhtiekyan
is
said
to
have
lost
weight.
He
also
came
together
with
Priyanka
Arul
Mohan
again
for
the
second
time,
with
whom
he
starred
in
Doctor.
The
film
begins
with
a
frantic
Chakravarthi
aka
Don,
on
the
way
to
his
college,
narrating
his
story
and
rivalry
with
professor
Bhoominathan
played
by
SJ
Suriyah.
Samuthirakani,
Sooriya,
and
others
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film
which
was
produced
by
Sivakarthikeyan's
SK
Productions
in
association
with
Lyca
Productions.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Anirudh
Ravichander.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Cibi
Chakravarthy
as
his
debut
venture.
Take
a
look
at
the
film's
box
office
numbers
down
below:
Don
Day
3
Box
Office
Collections:
Don
First
Weekend
Gross
in
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
30
Crore
Done
First
Weekend
Gross
Worldwide
-
Rs
45
Crore