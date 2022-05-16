    For Quick Alerts
      Don Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Keeps The Cash Registers Ringing

      Sivakarthikeyan's recent outing Don, a youthful entertainer is termed a hit given the positive reviews and Housefull shows. Breaking the jinx that delayed-release is a flop film, the movie, which got postponed several times is doing great at the theatres.

      To suit the role he portrayed in the film- that of a college student- Sivakarhtiekyan is said to have lost weight. He also came together with Priyanka Arul Mohan again for the second time, with whom he starred in Doctor.

      The film begins with a frantic Chakravarthi aka Don, on the way to his college, narrating his story and rivalry with professor Bhoominathan played by SJ Suriyah.

      Samuthirakani, Sooriya, and others played crucial roles in the film which was produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
      The movie is directed by Cibi Chakravarthy as his debut venture.

      Take a look at the film's box office numbers down below:

      Don Day 3 Box Office Collections:
      Don First Weekend Gross in Tamil Nadu - Rs 30 Crore
      Done First Weekend Gross Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore

      Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
