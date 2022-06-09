Don Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Sivakarthikeyan's most awaited release of the year Don, finally hit the screens on May 13 after a long wait. The film opened to blockbuster reviews and the team couldn't be happier.

Don is a blend of bone-tickling comedy with balancing emotions, dealt with beautifully by the debutant director Cibi Chakravarthy. Fans and moviegoers who watched the film are praising the actor's conviction and the way the story is translated on screen.

Sivakarthikeyan was shown as a college student who is mischievous yet ambitious. Scenes between Sivakarthikeyan and Samuthirakani are said to be quite entertaining.

While the movie just hit the theatres to a great viewership and is expected to do remarkably well, several online portals have started circulating the movie and its scenes on the internet. Fans are upset about the number of illegal sites carrying pirated links.

Piracy and leaks have emerged as a big hurdle for films that are released in theatres, in the era of OTTs. The cinematic experience not only includes a well-written and directed film, justifying the script but also the technical output which includes a vivid screen, surround sound, etc. Piracy ruins the cinematic experience which is why the filmmakers fear leaks.

Produced jointly by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and Lyca Productions, the movie has foot-thumping chartbusters composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks the second collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan with Priyanka Mohan after the successful comedy-thriller Doctor.

SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori are part of the cast. Don has entered into profit zone at Tamil nadu and Worldwide box office. Thus, this becomes sivakarthikeyan second film to gross 100+ crores at box office.