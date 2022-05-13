Don Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sivakarthikeyan's most awaited release of the year, Don, finally hit the screens on May 13 after a long wait. The film opened to blockbuster reviews and the team couldn't be happier.

Don is a blend of bone-tickling comedy with balancing emotions, dealt with beautifully by the debutante director Cibi Chakravarthy. Fans and movie-goers who watched the film are praising the actor's conviction and the way story is translated on screen.

Sivakarthikeyan was shown as a college student who is mischievous yet ambitious. Scenes between Sivakarthikeyan, and Samuthirakani are said to be quite entertaining.

While the movie just hit the theatres to a great viewership and is expected to do remarkably well, several online portals have started circulating the movie and its scenes on the internet. Fans are upset about the number of illegal sites carrying pirated links.

Piracy and leaks have emerged as a big hurdle for films that are released at theatres, in the era of OTTs. The cinematic experience not only includes a well-written and directed film, justifying the script but also the technical output which includes a vivid screen, surround sound and et al. Piracy ruins the cinematic experience which is why the filmmakers fear leaks.

Produced jointly by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and Lyca Productions, the movie has foot-thumping chartbusters composed by sensational Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks the second collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan with Priyanka Mohan after the successful comedy-thriller Doctor.

SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Sooriya are part of the cast.