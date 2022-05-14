Don OTT Release Date and Time: Sivakarthikeyan's Youthful Entertainer Will Stream On Netflix

People have grown fond of OTTs ever since the pandemic hit the country. The rise in the number of new OTT platforms and that of the subscriptions is proof enough to claim that OTTs are ruling the entertainment roost.

Most OTTs are funding various web series and commercial films not only encouraging new talent but also roping in stars of various film industries to add value to their product. In addition to their original content, OTTs are buying the streaming rights of theatrical releases to engage the audience. As a result, every big-budget film released in theatres is also being streamed online within a few weeks.

Another successful film to join the streaming platforms is Sivakarthiekyan's Don, which opened to positive reviews on May 13. The film, which has Sivakarthikeyan play the role of a college student is a mixed potpourri of emotions, comedy, and conflict. The movie is reportedly performing well at theatres.

The actor, who is known for compelling performances and conviction in picking up his stories, has brought charm to the character of Don. His exuberance and ease couldn't be ignored as he shouldered the film quite impressively.

It is revealed that Don's digital streaming rights are acquired by OTT giant, Netflix. The film will stream after four weeks of its theatrical release.

Don has Priyanka Arul Mohan star opposite Sivakarthikeyan, which marks the actor's second collaboration after Doctor. The youthful entertainer is directed by debutante Cibi Chakravarthy, who has been receiving appreciation for this ability to handle the otherwise routine drama entertainingly. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's own SK Productions and Lyca Productions, the movie's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.