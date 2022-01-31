Don Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film To Hit The Cinemas On March 25!

It's confirmed. Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated film Don will be releasing worldwide on March 25. The actor on Monday (January 31) took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date as he tweeted, "See you in theatres #DONfromMarch25 #DON." Along with the tweet, he shared a power-packed 28-second video from the film to share the big news.

Don's release date has been confirmed after multiple postponements. Previously, the film was slated to release in February but was postponed owing to the third wave of the pandemic.

The film directed by Cibi Chakravarthi is going to be Sivakarthikeyan's second venture to release in theatres post the pandemic. In October last year, the actor's highly talked about film Doctor hit the big screens and turned out to be a massive success. Co-starring SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani, Soori, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Don marks Priyanka's second collaboration with the leading man after Doctor. Notably, the action-comedy drama is director Cibi's debut project. He has earlier assisted director Atlee for Mersal (2017) starring Vijay. During his interaction with Ananda Vikatan, the debut director had stated that Don is an extended version of his short film Bittu, which he released on the internet. He had even revealed that Thalapathy Vijay motivated him to work on the short film's extended version.

Well, produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and Sivakarthikeyan under Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions respectively, Don has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks and background music, while photography and editing departments are handled by M Bhaskaran and Nagooran respectively.

On a related note, Sivakarthikeyan has a slew of exciting projects including Ayalaan, Singapathai, #SK20 and #SK21 in the pipeline.