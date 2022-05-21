Don Week 1 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's Career Biggest Grosser!

Actor-cum-Producer Sivakarthikeyan is one lucky chap. His films are doing reasonably well at the box office, not only garnering acclaim for his performances but also minting money. Looks like there is no stopping this young star.

His recent outing Don, helmed by debut director Cibi Chakravarthy, is running towards great success. The film released on May 13 recorded the highest openings for Sivakarthikeyan in his career.

This coming-of-age comedy film is of a determined college guy, also a punk, on the lookout for his passion. Starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, the movie marks the second collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka, after Doctor.

The film's box office collection accumulated a decent Rs 50 Crore, which is the highest for him so far in Tamil Nadu. The movie is on its way to becoming Sivakarthikeyan's biggest grosser in the state of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Don has made a sum of Rs 70 Crore from worldwide ticket sales within one week of the film's release. The movie is running successfully in theatres and will continue to make big numbers in the upcoming days.

Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and Lyca Productions jointly bankrolled the film. Anirudh Ravichander composed foot-tapping music for the film. The actor himself penned lyrics for as many as two songs in this film, which were a hit on YouTube.