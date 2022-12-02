DSP Twitter Review: Sureshot HIT! Natpu Nayagan Vimal's Special Cameo In Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's DSP!

A huge surprise awaited the fans who went to see the first show of Vijay Sethupathi starrer DSP in the morning. Pictures of Natpu Nayagan Vimal appearing in a guest role in Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's DSP, directed by Ponram is trending on Twitter.

The film is mixed reviews from audience of various age groups. Some of the Twitter reviews are here:

Ponram finally came up with DSP, after the films Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja and MGR Makan. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a police character named Vaskotakama. Along with them, Anu Kriti, 'Cook with Komali' fame Pugazh, Prince, Gnanasambandhan and many others have acted. Iman has composed the music for the film. The film has released in theaters today on December 2, 2022.

Actor Kamal Haasan came as the special guest at the trailer and music launch event of this film DSP recently. Due to this, there was a lot of expectation on the film. Ace director Karthik Subbaraj is producing the film on behalf of Stone Bench. Karthik Subbaraj-Vijay Sethupathi alliance has been working together since the time of short film. After the films Pizza, Iraivi, Petta and Jigarthanda, they are joining again with the film DS.

In this case, a big surprise was waiting for the fans who went to see the first show in the morning. Yes.. Actor Vimal, who is famous for films like Pasanga, Kalavani, Vaagai Sooda Vaa and Desingu Raja, has made a special appearance in the Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi starrer DSP.

The related photos have been released on social media and have surprised the netizens. Vimal acted in the movie Kanni Rasi in the year 2020 and it was a flop film. After that, he acted in a OTT web series called Vilangu. It was a great comeback for the actor. His performance in Vilangu was appreciated by the fans. Currently Vimal is acting in many films including Sandakari, Enga Paattan Soththu, Manjal Kudai, Kulasamy and Lucky.

It is noteworthy that before DSP, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a policeman in the films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sethupathi which were well received both at the box office and critically. Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. He did a prominent character in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai and it is ready for release. Also films like Gandhi Talkies, Mumbaikar, Merry Christmas are upcoming films starring Vijay Sethupathi.