Enna Solla Pogirai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Looks like Enna Solla Pogirai was worth all the wait as it receives an immense response from the audience. The film starring Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan has received praises for its crisp storyline and engaging narrative. The leading man's acting chops have seemingly impressed the audiences who were eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens after a long hiatus owing to the pandemic. He was last seen in the 2021 release Oh Manapenne that had a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. His previous theatrical release was Indha Nilai Maarum that released in 2020.

Well, Enna Solla Pogirai has leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. The leak of newly released films (theatrical and OTTs) has already become a matter of concern for filmmakers and producers. Enna Solla Pogirai is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, films like Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Jai Bhim, Doctor, Karnan, Master also fell prey to piracy.

The film written and directed by A Hariharan also stars Teju Ashwini, Avantika Mishra, Cooku with Comali fame Pugazh, Delhi Ganesh, Subbu Panchu and Swaminathan in supporting roles. Notably, Ashwin, who has been part of Tamil films like Kathai Thirakathai Vasanam Iyakkam, Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe, OK Kanmani, Adithya Varma and July Kaatril rose to fame with his stints in the celebrity cooking show Cooku with Comali (Season 2). For the unversed, he was the second runner-up of the popular show.

R Ravindran of Trident Arts has backed Enna Solla Pogirai, which has music composed by Vivek Mervin and cinematography carried out by Richard M Nathan. G Durairaj is the editor of the entertainer.