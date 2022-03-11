Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Suriya Starrer Sets Cash Registers Ringing

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan released in theatres on March 10 and made a huge splash by garnering Rs 15.21 Crore (gross) at the Tamil Nadu box office. Let us tell you that the film will be enjoying an extended weekend at the ticket window because of its Thursday release and going by the steady pace of the collection, seems like ET is on the right track. On Friday, despite the release of Prabhas' multilingual film Radhe Shyam, the actioner made a staggering Rs 8 Crore, proving its might in the state. The collection of the film from other circuits is reportedly impressive.

Let us also add that ET is facing competition against Ajith's Valimai (released on February 24), which has slowed down, but is still attracting audiences to the theatres.

Upon its release in theatres, Etharkkum Thunindhavan received mixed response from the audiences. Though fans and general audiences were pleased with the end product, a few critics were evidently disappointed and even expressed it through social media. Well, as the audience's verdict is a key factor that decides the fate of a film, it is to be seen what awaits the Suriya-starrer. Having said that, with no fresh Tamil releases to clash with, the open ground might benefit the film.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan was released in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pandiraj has directed the film, produced by Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's love interest while Vinay Rai is the main antagonist of the latest release. D Imman has composed music for the film that has popular faces working behind the camera including editor Ruben and cinematographer R Rathnavelu.