Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Suriya's Film Is On A Money Making Spree!

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is winning hearts. The film received responses varying from mixed to highly positive from the audiences and critics. Though the actioner was highly praised for the performances of actors, especially Suriya, the 'depthless' story didn't impress many. Released on March 10, the film is written and directed by Pandiraj.

The film is moving forward in full swing garnering immense attention of the Tamil audience. Well, the collection hunt of ET at the Indian box office has been amazing. The film opened the gates by collecting Rs 9.51 Crore (India Net). On days 2 and 3, Etharkkum Thunindhavan raked in Rs 4.8 Crore and Rs 7.93 Crore at the box office. Suriya's film had an excellent running at the theatres on Sunday, i.e. on day 4, as it made Rs 8.30 Crore, as per early trends. The total collection of ET now stands at Rs 30.55 Crore (India Net).

Take A Look At Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Day Wise Break Down (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 9.51 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7.93 Crore

Day 4: Rs 8.30 Crore

Total: Rs 30.55 Crore

Apart from Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai in important roles. With music composed by D Imman, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by R Rathnavelu and Ruben respectively.

On a related note, the makers of the film have reportedly landed in trouble as a police complaint has been filed against them. According to reports, recently The All India Netaji Party lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore Police Commissioner demanding the removal of the 'Ullam Urugudhaya' song featuring Suriya. In the song, the actor appears in the getup of Lord Murugan. The makers are yet to comment on the case.