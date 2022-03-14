Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 5 Box Office Collection: Suriya Starrer Witnesses Expected Dip On Monday

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunidhavan is running successfully in theatres. Despite mixed reviews and a clash with Ajith's Valimai, the film has been doing quite well at the ticket windows. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the rural entertainer collected Rs 9.51 Crore (India Net) on day 1.

The film had a steady run until Sunday, as it raked in Rs 4.8 Crore, Rs 7.93 Crore and Rs 8.36 Crore on days 2, 3 and 4 respectively. On Monday, the film's collection went through an expected yet slight decline as it made Rs 3 Crore at the Indian box office. As of now, ET's total collection is Rs 33.61 Crore and it remains to be seen how the film performs on weekdays and recovers in the next weekend.

Let us tell you that the action thriller has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu within a time span of 4 days.

Take A Look At Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Day Wise Break Down (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 9.51 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7.93 Crore

Day 4: Rs 8.36 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 33.61 Crore

Etharkkum Thunindhavan was released on March 10. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film was shot in locations like Chennai, Madurai, Karaikudi and Courtallam. The film marked the banner's first collaboration with Suriya. The Suriya-starrer was tentatively titled #Suriya40 and was announced in October 2020. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ilavarusu, Hareesh Peradi, MS Bhaskar, Soori, and Pugazh among others make up the key cast of the film.

The film revolves around an advocate (Suriya) who turns into an executioner so as to fight violence against women.