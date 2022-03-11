Etharkkum Thunindhavan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

It's a hat-trick! Suriya's latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan is winning hearts. The film has been getting thunderous response from all quarters. The super success of the film has also scored the leading man a hat-trick. For the unversed, his previous two films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru were also blockbuster hits. Both the films were released on a popular OTT platform and the former was even a part of the coveted 2022 Oscar race.

Coming back to Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the performances, storyline, narration and music have been getting huge praises from the audiences. Not just that, the first half of the thriller is being highly lauded by many and has even become the talk of the town. Notably, the film has also become the latest to fall prey to piracy. Reportedly, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been leaked on various infamous websites which might not hinder it's smooth running at the theatres. Not just that, the leak might also impact the box office collection of the entertainer. Let us tell you that, ET is not the first Tamil film to get leaked online. Earlier, films like Hey Sinamika, Valimai, Annaatthe, Doctor, Maanaadu, Theal, Mahaan, FIR, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, and Naai Sekar among others were also leaked on these websites. In fact, Suriya's last two OTT films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru also fell prey to piracy within hours of their release.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan written and directed by Pandiraj, is backed by Sun Pictures. Starring Vinay Rai as the main antagonist, the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Hareesh Peradi, Saranya Ponvannan and Soori in supporting roles. The Suriya-starrer revolves around a social worker who fights crime against women. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set do well at B and C centres and the day 1 box office numbers might be career best for Suriya across Tamil nadu.

ET is Pandiraj's third project with Suriya after Pasanaga 2 (2015) and Kadaikutty Singam (2018). The two films were Suriya's production ventures.