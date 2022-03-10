Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Suriya Starrer Kick-Starts On A High Note

Looks like Suriya Sivakumar's latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan has indeed impressed the audience. Ever since its release in theatres, the action thriller has been making waves online. The film has received a positive response from all corners, especially for its mass elements, intense action sequences, brilliant performances and of course, the strong message imparted. The word of mouth is mostly positive, however, a few popular critics have expressed their disappointment over the final output, and it might now lead to uninterest among the audiences, which subsequently will impact the smooth running of the film.

Well, the film has opened its account at the ticket counters, and according to early trends, ET has grossed close to Rs 9 Crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. Well, if the collection works in favour of the film, it might help the film stay strong at the box office in the coming days. Well, considering Suriya's fan following and no new releases in theatres to clash with, Etharkkum Thunindhavan should be able to end its opening weekend on a high note. Having said that, it might witness a major drop on its first Monday, which is expected and had been faced by many major releases in the past.

On a related note, ET recently landed in a controversy as one of the political parties of Tamil Nadu reportedly raised the Jai Bhim issue and demanded a ban on Suriya's latest release, until he apologizes to the concerned community people. For those who are not aware of the controversy, it was alleged that the film twisted facts and displayed a calendar with Agni Kundam (Raging Fire Pot), the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam. It was later replaced with a calendar that had a picture of Goddess Lakshmi.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by Pandiraj and features Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in key roles.