Etharkkum Thunindhavan First Review: Suriya’s Action Thriller Gets Terrific Response & A Four Star Rating!

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on Thursday (February 10). Fans who have been waiting to see their idol on the big screens for nearly two years will finally get to feast their eyes on the dashing hero. A Pandiraj directorial, the film follows a man who takes on a crime ring preying on women.

Notably, the director has also written the script for the entertainer. Renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which backed Kollywood films like Doctor, Annaatthe and is presently working on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Dhanush's Thiruchithrambalam, Vijay Sethupathi's #VJS46 and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2, has bankrolled Etharkkum Thunindhavan as well. Well, ahead of its release, the action-packed thriller has been getting impressive responses from all corners. The first review of the entertainer is already out and looks like Suriya is soon going to add another feather to his cap.

According to Umair Sandhu, a critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board, the film is an 'engaging film with a terrific climax'. His review on Etharkkum Thunindhavan shared on Instagram read, "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is sure shot winner engaging flick from start to end with terrific climax #Suriya gave another clap worthy performance." In the same review, he has also given a four-star rating to the upcoming film, which is impressive and to be noted.

ET also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash and Hareesh Peradi, who appear in key roles. The technical team of the Suriya-starrer includes music composer D Imman, cinematographer R Rathnavelu and editor Ruben.

Announced in October 2020 as #Suriya40, the film was launched in February 2021. The thriller's shooting was completed by November with three months of break in between owing to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.