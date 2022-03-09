Etharkkum Thunindhavan Pre-Booking Report: Slow Start For Suriya-Priyanka Arul Mohan's Film

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan will grace the theatres tomorrow (March 10). The action entertainer has been making quite a buzz on social media, be it for its promotional activities or release celebration across Tamil Nadu. Everything and anything about the film is now trending online. Well, ahead of its release, the pre-bookings have now made headlines and seems like Etharkkum Thunindhavan is off to a slow yet steady start.

Reportedly, Chennai will have 447 shows on day 1 and at the time of writing this article, tickets of only 71 shows have been sold out. As far as Hyderabad is concerned, where a grand pre-release event of ET was held recently, the total show numbers are 254, out of which only 15 have been sold out. Though the reason behind the slow start is not known, the bookings are expected to receive massive response at least by evening.

Well, fans who have already booked the tickets for first day first shows have been sharing screenshots and pictures on social media to celebrate the return of Nadippin Nayagan. For those who are unaware, the film marks his return on the big screen after almost two years. His previous two films were Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, which were released on a popular OTT platform.

Talking about ET's first review, the film has received stupendous response from critics and if it manages to garner excellent reviews from the audiences on day 1, it might pull more crowds to the theatres. Suriya fans, on the other hand, are eagerly waiting to see if the film repeats the magic of Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim so that their idol scores a hat-trick with it.

Pandiraj has helmed the project which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai. The actioner is backed by Sun Pictures.