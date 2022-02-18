Etharkkum Thunindhavan Teaser Ft Suriya Is Heavy On Action And Emotions!

Etharkkum Thunindhavan's teaser is finally here. Tagging the core team members and adding relevant hashtags, the film's production banner Sun Pictures dropped the 1-minute-6-second video on Twitter and captioned it as, "The mass action-packed #ETteaser is out now! ▶ https://youtube.com/watch?v=t4CocPMG1Ss... @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir #Sathyaraj @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop @priyankaamohan @VinayRai1809 @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben #ET #EtharkkumThunindhavan."

The intriguing footage featuring Suriya is high on emotions and action. Going by the visuals, the film apparently revolves around the subject of violence against women and might even carry a strong social message. Suriya plays the main protagonist who goes through a heart-wrenching episode involving his sister, which makes him the person he never was. His power-packed avatar and the way the story unfolds (though shown faintly) surely look intriguing. Vinay Rai, who previously appeared in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor, will be seen playing the main antagonist in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. In the teaser, he makes a blink and you miss appearance.

Directed by Pandiraj, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is going to be Suriya's first theatrical release post the pandemic. His previous two films namely Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Notably, the two films turned out to be blockbusters on the popular streaming platform.

Coming back to ET, the teaser released ahead of the film's release. Currently, the thriller also featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan, is slated to release on March 10 in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Sun Pictures, the renowned production banner which is presently backing films like Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Vijay Sethupathi's #VJS46, Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar169 and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2, is also backing Suriya's entertainer. The film marks their third collaboration after Ayan (2009) and Singam (2010).

Vilangu Twitter Review: Here's How Vimal's Latest Web Series Is Performing!

Vilangu Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and Ilavarasu are the supporting cast of the film.

ET is Pandiraj's second outing with Suriya after Pasanga 2, in which the latter played an extended cameo role. With music composed by D Imman, the film has camera cranked by R Rathnavelu and editing carried out by Ruben.