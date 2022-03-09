Etharkkum Thunindhavan Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read To Know How Suriya’s Film Is Performing

The day has finally arrived! Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya's first theatrical release post the pandemic, has just hit the theatres and fans can't keep calm. The Anbaana fans have been trending hashtags including #EtharkkumThunindhavan and #Suriya to celebrate the arrival of the entertainer, and going by the tweets, it indeed has received a massive welcome. The action entertainer has also turned out to be a huge treat for fans and they are nothing but impressed and elated.

Etharkkum Thunindavan has been getting rave reviews from the audiences. Netizens have been praising the entertainer calling it a one-man show. The storyline, narration, dialogues, production value, action sequences, captivating music and cinematography has worked in favour of the film. The performances of actors especially Suriya, the film's female lead and main antagonist, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai respectively are being highly applauded. Suriya fans are surely in for a treat and those who haven't watched the film yet can march in without further ado and doubts. Well, as we talk about ET's review online, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

The film's humongous success is going to score Suriya a hat-trick, as his previous releases (released on OTT), namely Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were huge blockbusters and highly admired by the movie buffs across the globe.

Also starring Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Hareesh Peradi, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, Soori, Pugazh, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran and Ilavarusu among others, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is written and directed by Pandiraj and backed by Sun Pictures. Along with Tamil, ET's dubbed versions have also been released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Previously called #Suriya40, the film has music composed by D Imman.