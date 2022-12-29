Ethirneechal Tv Serial: ‘Don’t Build Your Body In Others Money’ - Appatha Insults Aadhi Gunasekaran!

Within a few months of its launch on Sun TV, the Ethirneechal serial, which has topped the TRP, continues to meet the expectations of the fans without losing interest day by day.

Janani and Appatha (Grand Mother) are happy because the daughter-in-law in the house has started talking against Gunasekaran, and apart from this, Appatha continues to play tricks on Gunasekaran. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this. And Gunasekaran was thinking that he can somehow get rid of Appatha. But Appatha's disappearance for those two days remains a mystery.

Appatha had already said that there would be an earthquake in the house if he found out about her whereabouts on those two days. In such a situation, the super duper secret has been exposed now. That is, Appatha will bequeath her 40% share to the four daughters-in-law Janani, Eshwari, Renuka and Nandini. Unaware of this, Gunasekaran and Kathir are making a plan to finish off Appatha.

In such a situation, Appatta told a short story to Janani as if to advise Shakthi. Shakthi was listening to all this and keeping it in mind, when everyone in the family was talking together, Shakthi told his brother Gunasekaran to remove his name from all the company documents.

Everyone in the family got shocked with his statement. Immediately Gunasekaran saw Shakthi and asked "What happened to you!" Immediately, Appatha imitates Gunasekaran and says, "Shakti doesn't like growing up his body in others money."

Noticing this, Kathir jumps towards Appatha. Today's promo is out as Janani keeps an eye on everything happening in the house. Thus Gunasekaran enslaved his younger brothers in the name of affection.

It seems that Shakthi has embarked on a new attempt to come out of this and as the first attempt he has asked Gunasekaran to remove his name from the company documents. From this, it is clear that Appatha's game has started to warm up and everyone in the family is going to play the game.

If something happened to Appatha, Janani and the four daughters-in-law in the house will tear off Gunasekaran and Kathir. Let's wait and see what happens in the upcoming episodes.