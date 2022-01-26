EXCLUSIVE: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Star Shooting For Her Debut Single Soon

Aishwaryaa
Rajnikanth
will
start
shooting
for
her
single
from
tomorrow
at
the
Ramoji
Rao
Studio.
The
video,
which
will
also
feature
Ram
Leela
fame
choreographer
Vishnu
Deva,
marks
Aishwaryaa's
debut
in
music
videos.
Not
many
know
that
Aishwaryaa
Rajnikanth
was
prepping
for
her
song
in
Hyderabad
when
her
separation
from
Dhanush
was
announced
on
social
media.
Those
who
know
Aishwaryaa
Rajnikanth
insist
that
she
is
a
thorough
professional
and
a
very
passionate
person.
Speaking
about
the
song
and
Aishwaryaa,
producer
Prernaa
Arora
said,
"Aishwaryaa
has
scripted
the
entire
song
and
she
has
been
passionately
involved
in
every
bit
of
it
to
make
it
one
of
the
biggest
songs
of
Valentine's
Day,
not
only
for
couples
but
she
is
looking
at
something
real
and
earthy
and
something
which
is
going
to
be
totally
astonishing
for
the
audience.
She
is
very
humble
and
a
great
person
to
work
with
and
is
definitely
going
to
make
an
epic
song."
