EXCLUSIVE: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Star Shooting For Her Debut Single Soon

Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth will start shooting for her single from tomorrow at the Ramoji Rao Studio. The video, which will also feature Ram Leela fame choreographer Vishnu Deva, marks Aishwaryaa's debut in music videos.

Not many know that Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth was prepping for her song in Hyderabad when her separation from Dhanush was announced on social media. Those who know Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth insist that she is a thorough professional and a very passionate person.

Speaking about the song and Aishwaryaa, producer Prernaa Arora said, "Aishwaryaa has scripted the entire song and she has been passionately involved in every bit of it to make it one of the biggest songs of Valentine's Day, not only for couples but she is looking at something real and earthy and something which is going to be totally astonishing for the audience. She is very humble and a great person to work with and is definitely going to make an epic song."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth will start shooting for the song from January 31, Monday at Ramoji Rao Studio. The song video will star a Bollywood actor along with Aishwaryaa herself.