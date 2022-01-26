EXCLUSIVE: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Start Shooting For Her Debut Single For Valentine's Day On THIS Date

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth will start shooting for her single soon at the Ramoji Rao Studio in Hyderabad, as per information received by Filmibeat. The music video features Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela famed choreographer Vishnu Deva's daughter, who is also named Aishwarya. What is to be noted is that the music video marks the debut of both Aishwaryas - as model and music video director. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is already a film director and now is working on this project.

Not many know that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was prepping for her song in Hyderabad when her separation from husband Dhanush was announced on social media. Those who know Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth insist that she is a thorough professional and a very passionate person. Even though Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were shooting at the same location in Hyderabad, they both maintained professionalism.

Speaking about the song and Aishwaryaa, producer Prernaa Arora told Filmibeat, "Aishwaryaa has scripted the entire song and she has been passionately involved in every bit of it to make it one of the biggest songs of Valentine's Day, not only for couples but she is looking at something real and earthy and something which is going to be totally astonishing for the audience. She is very humble and a great person to work with and is definitely going to make an epic song."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth will start shooting for the song from Monday, January 31 at Ramoji Rao Studio in Hyderabad. The song has several singers and actors, whose names will be revealed soon. Watch this space!