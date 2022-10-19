Exclusive! Director Bramma Says 'Film Festivals Are Not Only For The So Called Elite Group In Metro Cities'

Most promising Tamil film-maker Bramma made his presence as the chief guest of Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival organized by Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association at Pudukkottai. His first feature film Kutram Kadithal won the Best Tamil Feature Film Award at the most prestigious National Film Awards 2015. Then he directed his second film Magalir Mattum featuring Jyotika, Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and Bhanupriya in the lead roles. His recent web series Suzhal got amazing response from the OTT audience. His films always speaks about the much needed socially responsible contents. Amidst his busy schedule in the grand event, Director Bramma gave an exclusive interview to FilmiBeat. Let's hear from the director!

Do you have plans to direct theatre plays again ?

My basic idea is to be in a lovable art form always. When I was working in association with various departments of government organizations, non-government organizations, corporate companies and media houses, I had the opportunity to do theatre plays regularly as part of my proffession. Earlier I was doing street plays campaigns as well which easily covers up to twenty performances on an average in different regions. I remember even after completing my first film Kutram Kadithal, I did a street play. Later, cinema slowly turned from passion to a profession in my life and I had to do the necessary preparations on a daily basis. And I strongly believe that I can survive to do more films only when I consider it as my profession. But in future, I have plans to do promising theatre plays on a larger scale and now I don't have an idea about my role in it. I may contribute as a director, producer or writer in those plays.

Since when you are active in Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association ?

Right from my childhood days, I have seen the active participation of my uncle in writers associations. My father worked closely with the State Educational Department. He also wrote a lot of stories and journals in magazines. It automatically built an interest towards writing in me. Especially after watching Kutram Kadithal, Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association played a major role in recognizing the film and taking it to a larger audience. It was a pleasant surprise and a great moment for me when all the great writers whom I admired started appreciating my film. Only then I came know that all those great writers were playing prominent roles in the administration of the great association, which in turn gave me the satisfaction of giving an important film to the society. Then I started my journey with Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association. I got so many friends all over Tamilnadu through the association. They keep contributing in my story discussions and I feel blessed to get the privilege from all of them.

What is the agenda behind organizing such a grand film festival in Pudukkottai ?

In general, the agenda of film festivals is to portray the basic lifestyle, culture, language, food and politics of people from various countries. What are the most important problems they face ? How much they are getting affected by those problems ? How they raise their voice to bring a solution ? We will get to know about of these by watching these films that are made from the respective landscapes. Limiting film festivals only with metro cities is not advisable. Because film festivals are not only for the so called elite group and artists who work in the field of cinema. Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association has made a tremendous effort in bringing it to the tier 2 cities such as Pudukkottai and Tiruvannamalai, where the real purpose of international film festivals is met. In these regions, majority of people got used to watch only commercial films. But now these audience will get a great chance to explore the international films that are rich in content and they will start discussing about the politics involved in it.

Do you think it is also important to create awareness among the native film-makers of tier 2 cities about the business involved with films that are made exclusively for festivals ?

Not only for festival films. Generally, every film-maker should know about the business involved with their film. But first of all, we should appreciate the efforts involved in bringing film festivals to these cities. Because these festival films will create a separate fan-base with its unique way of storytelling. Then the chance for a film-maker or a writer to get into the process of producing a direct festival film will automatically increase. This is just the beginning and it will create a great impact on the audience. It will slowly push them to come up with films based on real incidents that happened in their locality. I watched the film Quo Vadis, Aida? directed by Serbian women director Jasmila Zbanic at the Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival. The film speaks about how the Serbian people got affected because of the war between Serbia and Bosnia. I heard this as the only film directed by a women in this festival out of 23 films from 11 countries. It was just mind-blowing and creates a hell lot of fear to the audience. The pain and the struggle were brilliantly portrayed in the film. Only a film-maker who gone through all these emotions personally can convert it as a fantastic film like this.

Cinema market has become globalized in today's world like any other commodities. Our film-makers should know about this reality and come out the situation where they do films repeatedly with the ten to fifteen famous actors. Earlier when the tribal people from Coonoor did a handicraft, it had a potential only to reach the Coimbatore or Ooty market to a maximum extent. But now anything made at any nook and corner of the world can easily reach the global market. The same is applicable to cinema as well and as a film-maker we are in a position to learn more about it.

Please tell about your upcoming projects.

I'm directing two Tamil web series. After that I'm doing a film with a leading Tamil actor, for which I already narrated the story to him and he said yes. Official announcement about the production will be made later.

All your previous projects Kutram Kadithal, Magalir Mattum and Suzhal have important socially responsible content. Will you continue this pattern in your future projects as well ?

Yes, that is my goal till date. I keep the idea of making films with social message as a secondary thought and I always concentrate more on not to make a film which is empty. I have stories in almost all the genres such as comedy drama, thriller, adventure and travelogue. I don't just want to limit myself with just an interesting film and I don't think I can make a film without a strong philosophy in it. All the best films that were made so far worldwide will carry a philosophy. That's the difference between a good film and a best film. I try to do best films.

Can you tell us a film that impressed you a lot in recent times ?

I watched director Florian Zeller's The Father featuring Anthony Hopkins in the lead role at the Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival. It was too good in all the aspects of film-making.