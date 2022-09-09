Exclusive! Seththumaan Director Thamizh Opens Up About His Upcoming Film With Uriyadi Vijayakumar

After the tremendous reach of his critically acclaimed debut film Seththumaan, director Thamizh has already completed the shoot of his next film with Uriyadi Vijayaakumar as the lead. In 'Seththumaan', he created a unique film language to deliver his message. Most of the scenes were composed as a single shot. The film bagged many awards in film festivals across the globe even before its release and made the film buffs and audience eagerly wait for the release. It was produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, which created more attention in the industry. They released 'Seththumaan' on Sony LIV OTT platform directly without a theatrical release. The film was too good and people loved it for the content and its making. It was received very well by the audience. Word of mouth was the only marketing tool that took the film to a larger audience. In his busy post production schedule, director Thamizh gave an exclusive interview to FilmiBeat. Here are the excerpts from the interview with exclusive on-spot working images of his upcoming film.

What is the storyline of your upcoming film ?

The story is about how politics damages the life of normal people in smaller villages & panchayats of Tamil Nadu. It also deals with the families, ego and vengeance.

Why did you choose Uriyadi Vijayakumar as the lead?

I felt that he is an actor who could easily understand the politics involved in this story since he directed Uriyadi, which is a brilliant political film. When I narrated the script to him he liked it very much as I expected and the film happened.

Who are the other important actors in your film?

Pavel Navageethan did a prominent role in this film. Preethi Asrani, Richa Joshi, Mariam George & Vathikuchi Diliban played meaty roles. Apart from them, I have introduced a lot of new actors in this film. All of them were just brilliant with their performances. They will create their own space in the industry for sure.

What kind of films you want to do going forward?

I want to do films for myself. When I start thinking about satisfying someone, I start losing my satisfaction and finally I end up coming back to my way of making it. Whereas I'm extremely happy and enjoy the complete process when I do films in a way that I love. My films are based on the life of normal people which is too close to reality. And I always want to do such films.

How you select your actors?

Half of my work is done when I select the right actors. It's a long process. Sometimes even a day before shoot I have made some changes in the casting and it helped me a lot. I need interesting and unique faces for my films. It will be surprising for the audience. I will choose an actor only when I'm convinced with his or her look and performance.

Where did you shoot your upcoming film and why?

Writer Azhagiya Periyavan and his friend Ezhil who is a school teacher supported a lot in finding the perfect locations for this film. Arangaldurgam near Ambur is the landscape of the film. We shot almost 90 per cent of the in Arangaldurgam & the balance portions in Pernambut. We incorporated the slang of Arangaldurgam in the script since we set the story there.

How actor Pavel Navageethan came onboard?

After watching Seththumaan, Pavel came and met me in person and appreciated the film. By then I already had an actor for this particular role. Over a period of time, for some reason that actor couldn't do it. So again, I went in search for actors and I was not satisfied with anyone. Suddenly Pavel came to my mind. Since I already know about his proven performance in Madras, Kutram Kadithal, Magalir Mattum, Boomika and a lot more films, I approached him immediately. He read the script and said yes within a couple of days. I felt so happy for that and started working. Right from the rehearsals his efforts and support towards the film was tremendous. His suggestions and improvements really brought a lot of value to the film. He is one such actor who will adapt to any given situation on the sets. I could say that this film has given Pavel as an asset to all of us. We earned him.

Both Pavel Navageethan and Vijayakumar are directors as well. So they will naturally give a lot of suggestions. I love to discuss with them and come up with my decision finally.

What is the budget of your films and how profitable was Seththumaan?

We did 'Seththumaan' within Rs 1 Crore. We didn't release the film in theatres. We chose OTT platform and my producer is happy with the profits it made. My upcoming film budget is above Rs 5 Crore. I'm sure it will be a theatrical release and it will do well in the box office.

Who are the major technicians working on your upcoming film?

Mahendran Jayaraj is the cinematographer. He has already worked in '96' which is a blockbuster film. CS Premkumar is our film editor. He edited my previous film 'Seththumaan', National Award winning film 'Kutram Kadithal' , 'Magalir Mattum', 'House Owner' and a lot more. Govind Vasantha is the music composer. Stunner Sam is our stunt choreographer. Radhika & Sri Krish did song choreography for us. Dialogues were written by Azhagiya Periyavan, myself & Uriyadi Vijayakumar. I did the screenplay and directed the film.

Can you explain about the pre-production and production process ?

It took 10 months for us to find the perfect locations and 25 days to complete the rehearsals. It became possible for us to shoot the film in 62-day single schedule only because of our well planned pre-production work. I can assure that it saved a minimum 10% of our overall production cost. The village people were too supportive and they made us feel like one among them during the production.

How was your experience working with writers Perumal Murugan & Azhagiya Periyavan?

For this film, I don't know about the slang of Arangaldurgam people and so I approached writer Azhagiya Periyavan for the dialogues. Seththumaan was a combination of two short stories 'Varukari' & 'Maapu Kodukkonum Saamy' written by Perumal Murugan. He wrote the dialogues for the film as well. I'm grateful to both the writers for their extraordinary work in my films. They contributed a lot to the Tamil community with their literature. I personally see them as my teachers.

How has been your journey in cinema so far?

Director Cheran was my inspiration to get into cinema. I worked with director Venkat Prabhu in 'Biriyani'. Pa Ranjith is the most important person in my journey. He trusted me and produced my film Seththumaan. His name as a producer helped a lot to promote the film. And now I'm done with the shooting of my next film produced by Reel Good Films featuring Uriyadi Vijayakumar as the lead.

What is your advice for independent filmmakers and upcoming producers?

Pa Ranjith was there to produce for me. But it won't happen to everyone. According to me, if someone has only Rs 50 Lakh and is investing everything to make a film, it is not advisable. At the same time, I will appreciate if someone has Rs 10 Crore and is ready to invest Rs 50 Lakh in a film. Because this lobby-filled world of Tamil cinema is too dangerous for an independent filmmaker to survive.

What is your take on flops at box office?

People nowadays look for unique and interesting content based films but most of the producers are not focusing on the content. Instead, they focus only on popular actors. I see this as the main reason for continuous flops at the box office. I'm sure if a film is good, people will celebrate it.

What is your opinion on the Bollywood vs South Indian films debate?

I love films like 'Lunchbox' and 'Khahani'. But nowadays I couldn't find such films in Bollywood. They try to make only big budget films with poor content. Whereas in South India, especially in Malayalam , a lot of small budget films are made with brilliant scripts.