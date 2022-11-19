Fans Go Into Frenzy On Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer Making Video

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer has created much hype ever since its announcement. The movie is currently nearing the completion of the shoot and the makers of the film have been releasing updates once in a while. A couple of days ago, a picture shared by one of its lead characters, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, taken on the sets of Jailer had gone viral.

Yesterday, the production house, Sun Pictures had released a glimpse of the making video of 'Jailer' on their social handles. Fans went frenzy to see their 'Thalaivar' Superstar Rajinikanth. The 13-second making video was a visual treat for Rajinikanth's fans.

The video shows a silhouette shot of Superstar sitting stylishly over a table. The video also features the film's director Nelson Dilip Kumar who is seen discussing seriously a shot. The entire video playes along with an electrifying BGM that enhances the mood of the audience.

The social media handle of Sun pictures had captioned, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar @rajinikanth from the sets of #Jailer @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

The film also has an ensemble cast including Kannada actor Shiv Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actor Vinayakan, among others. This marks the debut of Shiv Rajkumar in the Tamil industry. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is tentatively slated for theatrical release during the summer of 2023.

'Jailer' marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth with Nelson Dilipkumar. Both Rajinikanth and Nelson are under a pressure to deliver a hit movie as their respective latest movies bombed at the box office.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annatthae. The movie was directed by Siruthai Siva and was a star-studded movie including Kushboo, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and many more. Though the movie talked about the love between a brother and sister, the movie wasn't well received by the audience.

Meanwhile, Nelson's last project was Vijay starrer 'Beast'. This movie was also bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures. Nelson's movies are known for his subtle dark humour and had worked well in his previous movies Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor which were run-away hits.