Fans Say THIS About Bigg Boss Fame Thamarai Selvi’s Entry To Bharathi Kanamma

One of the most successful seasons of Tamil Bigg Boss is the 5th season. With competitive contestants and engaging tasks, the season entertained the show's fans. And after the show's completion, the contestants went on to pursue their careers in various ways. Thamarai Selvi, who is one of the most popular contestants and one of the finalists of the season is back in the headlines.

Recently, she took to her Instagram space and shared some photos with the cast members of Vijay Television's soap opera, Barathi Kanamma, and as speculated, she made an appearance in the series a couple of days back. Her entry is receiving a warm welcome from fans and some are even saying that they have started watching the series only for her.

Taking to the comments section of her Instagram post from the sets of the movie, fans have been expressing how excited they are, to see their favourite Bigg Boss contestant back in action. In the photos, she can be seen posing with the series' lead character Bharathi played by Vinushya Devi and the child actor Kanishka. Let us wait and see if she makes an appearance in the series. After taking part in Bigg Boss 5, Thamarai went on to be a contestant on the celebrity dance show BB Jodigal. She took part in the show along with her husband Parthasarathy. She was one of the finalists of the fifth season and the trophy was lifted by Raju Jeyamohan that season.

As far as the latest season of the show is concerned, it is pacing up rather slowly. The contestants who will be facing nomination the upcoming weekend are, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes. Myna Nandhini, who won in the captaincy task, is the new captain of the house. So, fans could not nominate her for eviction. The unofficial polling websites show that ADK and Manikandan are in the danger zone with minimal number of votes. Let's wait and see what happens.