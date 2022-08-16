Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away: Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh & Others Mourn The Demise

Kaushik LM, the famous film critic who is also best known as an industry tracker, passed away. As per the latest reports, Kaushik LM died in his sleep due to cardiac arrest, on August 15, Monday. The reports regarding the film critic's untimely demise have shocked the film industry beyond measure.

According to believable sources, Kaushik LM was supposed to attend a film-related press meet on Monday with his colleagues. When he didn't turn up, his friends tried to contact him on phone, but there was no response. The reports published by The News Minute suggest that Kaushik LM went to sleep around 2 PM on August 15, Monday, and did not wake up.

To the unversed, Kaushik LM, who was an engineer by profession, decided to quit the same for his passion for cinema. He started his career as a film critic with the Behindwoods YouTube channel and later also emerged as one of the most-believable industry trackers. Later, Kaushik LM bid goodbye to Behindwoods and joined Galatta Tamil.

The film industry members, including actors Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Venkat Prabhu, and mourned Kaushik LM'suntimely demise on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is extremely shocked by the sudden demise of Kaushik LM, mourned his demise with a long Twitter post. "@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support 💔💔💔," wrote the Sita Ramam actor.

"Life's too short 💔💔 RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry," Dulquer Salmaan concluded.

Keerthy Suresh took to her official Twitter page and wrote: "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM"

"Rest in peace kaushik LM

Thank you for your kind words always

Prayers condolences and strength to the family... 🙏🏻

#RIPKaushikLM," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.

Venkat Prabhu, who had met Kaushik LM a few days back, expressed his deep shock with a post. "Omg! Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM," wrote the filmmaker.