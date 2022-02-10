    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      FIR First Review Is Out: The Vishnu Vishal Starrer Impresses Film Fanatics!

      By
      |

      FIR, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is gearing up to hit the theatres on February 11, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by Manu Anand, has already garnered the attention of viewers with its intriguing posters and star cast. Interestingly, FIR is now receiving rave reviews from the film fanatics, after its premiere.

      The press and film industry members who attended the premiere of FIR which was held in Chennai, are showering praises on both the film and its crew for the bold attempt. According to the first review, the Vishnu Vishal starrer is a complete package for audiences who love to watch action thrillers in theatres.

      FIR First Review Is Out: The Vishnu Vishal Starrer Impress The Film Fanatics!

      From the first review, it is now evident that FIR is going to be a gripping yet unique theater experience for Tamil cinema audiences. Vishnu Vishal has definitely made a brave choice with film, as both the leading man and producer. The exceptional pre-release business figure of FIR, which is around Rs. 22 Crore, also hints towards the same.

      Rajinikanth To Team Up With 'Beast' Director Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next: ReportsRajinikanth To Team Up With 'Beast' Director Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next: Reports

      Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan To Announce Their Wedding Soon: ReportsGautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan To Announce Their Wedding Soon: Reports

      FIR features Vishnu Vishal as the central character, a Tamil Muslim youth named Irfan Ahamed, who is a chemical engineer by profession. The movie features a stellar star cast including senior filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson, Amaan, Maala Parvathy, Praveen Muthurangan, and others in the pivotal roles.

      The project is scripted by director Manu Anand himself. Arul Vincent is the director of photography. Prasanna GK has handled the editing. Ashwanth has composed the songs and original score. FIR is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal himself, under his home banner VV Studioz.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X