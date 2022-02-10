FIR First Review Is Out: The Vishnu Vishal Starrer Impresses Film Fanatics!

FIR, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is gearing up to hit the theatres on February 11, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by Manu Anand, has already garnered the attention of viewers with its intriguing posters and star cast. Interestingly, FIR is now receiving rave reviews from the film fanatics, after its premiere.

The press and film industry members who attended the premiere of FIR which was held in Chennai, are showering praises on both the film and its crew for the bold attempt. According to the first review, the Vishnu Vishal starrer is a complete package for audiences who love to watch action thrillers in theatres.

#FIR 3.5/5. Another high-quality offering from @TheVishnuVishal 👍 This @itsmanuanand film has a lot packed in. Counter-terrorism action thriller with some twists & turns along the way. VV's character gets its share of heroism & elevation in the end. Worth watching in theaters👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 9, 2022

Really enjoyed #FIR. Works very effectively as a smart action-thriller that uses the terrorism backdrop and produces a largely gripping film. Some smart twists and solidly written characters make this work. @TheVishnuVishal shines in another unique attempt to stand out. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 9, 2022

From the first review, it is now evident that FIR is going to be a gripping yet unique theater experience for Tamil cinema audiences. Vishnu Vishal has definitely made a brave choice with film, as both the leading man and producer. The exceptional pre-release business figure of FIR, which is around Rs. 22 Crore, also hints towards the same.

Rajinikanth To Team Up With 'Beast' Director Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next: Reports

Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan To Announce Their Wedding Soon: Reports

FIR features Vishnu Vishal as the central character, a Tamil Muslim youth named Irfan Ahamed, who is a chemical engineer by profession. The movie features a stellar star cast including senior filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson, Amaan, Maala Parvathy, Praveen Muthurangan, and others in the pivotal roles.

The project is scripted by director Manu Anand himself. Arul Vincent is the director of photography. Prasanna GK has handled the editing. Ashwanth has composed the songs and original score. FIR is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal himself, under his home banner VV Studioz.