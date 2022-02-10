FIR Twitter Review: Did The Vishnu Vishal Starrer Impress Audiences?

Vishnu Vishal's highly talked about film FIR has finally released today (February 11). The actioner has been getting rave reviews from the audiences, with many praising the acting stints of the cast members and the film's captivating storyline. The internet is buzzing with reviews from the audiences and fans of the leading man, who watched the film's first-day first show. Critics too have expressed their thoughts on the film through their favourable reviews and words of praise on social media.

The action thriller written and helmed by Manu Anand has director Gautham Vasudev Menon playing a key role. Reba Monica John and Manjima Mohan are the female leads of the entertainer, while Gautam Narayanan, Parvathi T Raiza Wilson and Ram C appear in supporting roles.

Talking about the technicalities, not too long ago, the film's songs 'Vizhiyile' and 'Payanam' composed by Ashwanth had grabbed headlines for their visualization, soulful music and of course the magical voices behind them.

SK 20 Launched, Sivakarthikeyan Starrer's Regular Shoot Begins From Today

Mahaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The lyrics for the two songs have been penned by Bagavathy PK. 'Vizhiyile' has been crooned by Sathyaprakash, Mahita Mahesh, Suganth Shekar while, 'Payanam' has the vocal by Abhay Jodhpur. Arul Vincent and Prasanna GK have headed the cinematography and editing departments respectively. The film is backed by the leading man's production house VV Studioz.

Did Vishnu Vishal's FIR really impress the audiences? Let's find out!

FIR is Vishnu's second release post the pandemic after the bilingual multi-starrer Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu). His next project is Mohandas directed by Murali Karthick.