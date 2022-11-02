Former Indian Cricketer And Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Joins With Kamal Haasan For Indian 2

Famous Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father is playing an important character in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The movie which was shelved for almost 2 years, has been restarted due to the intervention of Udhayanidhi Stalin. After the huge success of Ulaganayagan's Vikram, Lyca and Red Giant are jointly producing this film. Kamal Haasan plays a 90-year-old Indian grandfather in the film. Scenes about freedom struggle are expected to feature in this film. Kamal Haasan, who has been seen in a mustache outfit, appeared on Bigg Boss this week with a mustache-less look. With the Indian 2 movie once again gaining momentum, the hot update featuring former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh in the film is now trending. Yograj Singh posted a picture of himself during makeup session on his Instagram page.

Like Yuvraj Singh, his father Yograj Singh also played cricket for the Indian team. Apart from that, Yograj Singh has also acted in many Bollywood films. He appeared on a particular scene as the gangster's leader in Superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil film Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. Recently, Harbhajan Singh acted as the hero in Tamil movie Friendship. Vikram starrer Tamil film Cobra got released this year with Irfan Pathan as the main villain. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced that he is going to produce a new film in Tamil cinema. It is noteworthy that many former cricketers are entering in Kollywood.

Earlier it was reported that Nedumudi Venu, who played the role of Inspector Krishnasamy in Indian, was also acting in Indian 2. Unfortunately, he died last year due to health issues. Fans started thinking that Yograj Singh might be playing the role of Nedumudi Venu in Indian 2. Sixty percent of the film is already completed with actors Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rahul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bobby Simha. The remaining forty percent shooting is currently in progress. Will it be completed by the end of this year? Fans are also raising questions whether the shooting will continue till next year.