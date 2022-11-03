Four Songs Have Been Included In Silambarasan TR Starrer Pathu Thala Movie Directed By Obeli N Krishna

In 2017, Kannada movie Mufti was released in the direction of Narthan and received a huge response from the audience. Shiva Rajkumar played the terrific role of an underworld Don in this film. Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala is now being made as an official remake of Mufti. The shooting has been done in Kanyakumari and now it is nearing the completion.

Unlike Shiva Rajkumar's Mufti, Silambarasan has been given many additional scenes in Pathu Thala. Earlier, the team had planned to release the film on December 14. But due to the current climatic condition in Tamilnadu, shoot is getting delayed and the release is expected to be pushed to next year. Pathu Thala stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar along with Silambarasan. Obeli N Krishna, who directed Sillunu Oru Kaadhal featuring Suriya and Jyothika is directing this most wanted Simbu film. Since AR Rahman has composed the music for this film, the expectations for the film is already too high.

Silambarasan and AR Raghuman joins together in this film for the fourth time after Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaayaa, Achham Enbathu Madamaiyada and Vendhu Thanidanthu Kaadu. Strong sources from the film industry says that four songs have been included in the movie Pathu Thala. The shooting for all the dialogue sequences in the film has been completed already. The movie crew is planning to complete the song shoot soon. KE Gnanavel Raja is producing Pathu Thala movie on behalf of Studio Green.