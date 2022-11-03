Four Songs Have Been Included In Silambarasan TR Starrer Pathu Thala Movie Directed By Obeli N Krishna

In
2017,
Kannada
movie
Mufti
was
released
in
the
direction
of
Narthan
and
received
a
huge
response
from
the
audience.
Shiva
Rajkumar
played
the
terrific
role
of
an
underworld
Don
in
this
film.
Silambarasan
TR's
Pathu
Thala
is
now
being
made
as
an
official
remake
of
Mufti.
The
shooting
has
been
done
in
Kanyakumari
and
now
it
is
nearing
the
completion.
Unlike
Shiva
Rajkumar's
Mufti,
Silambarasan
has
been
given
many
additional
scenes
in
Pathu
Thala.
Earlier,
the
team
had
planned
to
release
the
film
on
December
14.
But
due
to
the
current
climatic
condition
in
Tamilnadu,
shoot
is
getting
delayed
and
the
release
is
expected
to
be
pushed
to
next
year.
Pathu
Thala
stars
Gautham
Karthik,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
along
with
Silambarasan.
Obeli
N
Krishna,
who
directed
Sillunu
Oru
Kaadhal
featuring
Suriya
and
Jyothika
is
directing
this
most
wanted
Simbu
film.
Since
AR
Rahman
has
composed
the
music
for
this
film,
the
expectations
for
the
film
is
already
too
high.
Silambarasan
and
AR
Raghuman
joins
together
in
this
film
for
the
fourth
time
after
Vinnai
Thaandi
Varuvaayaa,
Achham
Enbathu
Madamaiyada
and
Vendhu
Thanidanthu
Kaadu.
Strong
sources
from
the
film
industry
says
that
four
songs
have
been
included
in
the
movie
Pathu
Thala.
The
shooting
for
all
the
dialogue
sequences
in
the
film
has
been
completed
already.
The
movie
crew
is
planning
to
complete
the
song
shoot
soon.
KE
Gnanavel
Raja
is
producing
Pathu
Thala
movie
on
behalf
of
Studio
Green.