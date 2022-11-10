From Josh Influencer To First Contestant Of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, GP Muthu's Journey Has Been Unpredictable

GP Muthu is a popular social media influencer from Udangudi- Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, and a carpenter by profession. He dropped out of school in 3rd grade but that didn't dishearten him as he began working in a jewellery store. After working there for ten years, he learnt the trade and started his own jewellery store.

Moving on in life, he got married and moved into another house. Soon after, GP Muthu's brother died in an accident and he started taking care of his brother's children as his own.

GP Muthu started making short videos and shared them on various short video platforms. He became very famous for his funny videos. But after banning many apps in India, he started making videos on Josh and gained many subscribers in a short span.

With his amazing comedy genre videos, he has gained around 1.5 Million+ fans on the desi short video app.

Destiny had its own plans, while GP Muthu was showered with soo much love from his Josh followers, he got yet another life-changing opportunity to be on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He was the first Contestant of Bigg Boss Season 6 Tamil.

Talking about GP Muthu's journey further, he has also started acting in many Tamil films, the latest being Oh My Ghost (OMG), for which he worked closely with actress Sunny Leone.

While not many use the opportunity that pops up in life, GP Muthu has grabbed every opportunity that came his way and has won millions of fans.