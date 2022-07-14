Gargi Critics Review: Sai Pallavi Starrer Courtroom Drama Is A Riveting Tale Of Emotions; Applause Pours In!

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi is ready to hit the screens on July 15 as this week's release. The filmmakers had the movie premiered for the critics a day before its release and the film has been raving reviews ever since.

Critics have been heaping praises on the actress for shouldering the film effortlessly and impressing with her sublime performance. Sai Pallavi in Gargi's titular role is everything in a package of a woman. The role is very powerful and has ample scope for the actress to showcase her prowess, proving once again that she is choosy and performance-oriented.

Sai Pallavi plays the role of a teacher from a humble middle-class background. One night changes the fate of the entire family when Gargi's father is allegedly arrested for a false accusation. Desperate to seek justice for the injustice done to her father and prove her capabilities to the family, Gargi stands up to fight alone, with the help of an unsuccessful lawyer, played by Kaali Venkat. How Gargi fights against all odds forms the film's crux.

Gargi is being hailed as one of the best Tamil films ever made till today and Sai Pallavi's career best performance yet. Critics mentioned in their reviews that Gargi is an award material and a brilliant effort that engages the viewers until the end.

Here are a few critics reviews that were swarming up the social media about Gargi

#Gargi [5/5] - A Powerful Movie!



Deals with a very sensitive subject..



About being a woman in the society and doing the right thing are the larger messages.. @Sai_Pallavi92 is Brilliant.. A difficult role.. She has done it with finesse.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 13, 2022

#Gargi - 5/5



Easily the Best Tamil film of 2022.



A must watch film. Don't miss it any cost! A modern day classic with plenty of shock value! Phew..



Courtroom drama - socially relevant - National Awards guaranteed!@Sai_Pallavi92 @kaaliactor @prgautham83



Wish the team a BB — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 13, 2022

#Gargi - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, the best Tamil film I watched in ages. Majestic, moving, and seamless. @prgautham83 has delivered a solid drama that deserves all our love and attention . @Sai_Pallavi92 is amazing and deserves a National Award along with @kaaliactor and the dir! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 13, 2022

#Gargi Review



A Court Crime Drama🍿Plot- Dad & Daughter RelationShip♥️SaiPallavi impresses👍🏼KaaliVenkat LifeTime Best👌🏼BGM & Songs Evolves🤞🏼Slow Paced with Best Screenplay💥Dialogue Court Jail Scene Woks Well✅Twist & Turns🔥Book Tickets With Your Family🙏🏼



Saloon Rating: 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/XvsuIAdUjD — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 13, 2022

#Gargi one women show from #SaiPallavi 💛 her scene presence ... No words to say..



Another hero for the film in @kaaliactor his one line counters💥



Expect the unexpected 💛



Must watch film💛💛 pic.twitter.com/3swnRdbkFv — RJ RaJa (@rajaduraikannan) July 13, 2022

Check out the film's trailer here

Govind Vasantha scored the film's soundtrack. Shafique Mohamed Ali edited the film and Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkatu worked as Gargi's cinematographers.

Actor Suriya presented Gargi in Tamil under his 2D Entertainment banner and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam co-star, Rana Daggubati presented the film in Telugu under his Suresh Productions banner. The movie is a production venture of Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Production banner.