Sai Pallavi's Gargi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Gargi, Sai Pallavi's latest film after Virata Parvam hit the screens on July 15 with a positive response. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie's story, direction, and hard-hitting drama about a sensitive issue are winning the hearts of critics and moviegoers.

Sai Pallavi especially is natural in the role of Gargi, a confident woman from a middle-class background. She stands up to her family in times of grave situations and does what is best in the big picture. The movie is about Gargi, who gets worked up following her father's arrest in a heinous crime. She relentlessly pursues to bring her father out of the case.

Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the movie is an out-of-box effort from the team. After its theatrical release, the movie was pirated. A few illegal websites have copied the film in high-quality and started circulating them on social media. The movie is being made available to watch and download. Efforts to curb piracy have been in vain.

Govind Vasantha scored the film's soundtrack. Shafique Mohamed Ali edited the film and Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkatu worked as Gargi's cinematographers.

Actor Suriya presented Gargi in Tamil under his 2D Entertainment banner and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam co-star, Rana Daggubati presented the film in Telugu under his Suresh Productions banner. The movie is a production venture of Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Production banner.