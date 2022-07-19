Gargi OTT Release Date and Time: Sai Pallavi's Powerful Emotional Drama To Stream On SonyLIV!

Sai Pallavi's latest social drama Gargi, written, directed and co-produced by Gautham Ramachandran, hit the screens on July 15. The movie, which has been receiving rave reviews for its straightforward story, concept and narration, is being hailed as one of the best Tamil films of all time. Gargi is loosely based on a few real-life incidents, as claimed by the film's director in a promotional interview.

Sai Pallavi is terrific in her role as Gargi and has pulled off an emotional role with an outstanding performance. She single-handedly led the entire movie, which is about how a woman from a lower middle-class background who responds to a grave situation for her family.

Gargi is the story of a woman, whose father is arrested one night by the police for his alleged involvement in a minor's gang-rape case. The devastated family of Gargi decides to crack the case to prove her father's innocence. How she handles the trouble with the help of a junior lawyer, portrayed by Kaali Venkat, is what Gargi the film is all about.

The movie is expected to premiere on the digital streaming platform SonyLIV in the mid-week of August 2022. The official announcement of the same is yet to be made by the film's producers and the OTT giant.

Gargi stars Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in prominent roles. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Govind Vasantha and the film is edited by Shafique Mohammed Ali. It is presented by Paramvah Studios in Kannada, 2D Entertainment in Tamil Nadu, and Suresh Productions in Telugu.

Gargi is produced by Ravichandran, Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Gautham Ramachandran under Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Productions.