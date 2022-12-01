Gatta Kusthi First Review: ‘All Center Will Go Gaga For Gatta Kusthi’ Says Gulu Gulu Director Rathna Kumar!

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Gatta Kusthi is well received by the audience even before its release.

After the success of FIR, Vishnu Vishal's next release is Gatta Kusthi. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is co-produced by Vishnu Vishal under Vishnu Vishal Studios and Ravi Teja under RT Team Works.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in the film. Along with them, Gajaraj, Karunas, Sreeja Ravi, Munishkanth, Kali Venkat, Redin Kingsley, Harish Peradi, Ajay, Chatru have acted in this big star cast film Gatta Kusthi. Justin Prabhakaran is roped in to compose the music and background score. Cinematography is done by Richard M Nathan. Prasanna GK has edited the film.

While the teaser and songs of the film have already been well received by the fans, the anticipation for the film increased after the announcement that the film will be released by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies.

In this situation, the movie Gatta Kusthi, which will be released in theaters across the world from tomorrow (December 2, 2022), has been well received by the people even before its release. It is said that the film, which has been created with a completely entertaining aspect, talks about the equality of men and women and shows how proud women are in a society that values women less than men.

The crew has arranged some special screenings before the release of the film. Not only celebrities from the film industry but also many general audiences have watched the film. All those who have seen the film says that it is not only an entertaining film but also a film with a good message to the society especially the families of our country. They have said that this film will definitely be a big success as it will make women proud.

Meyaadha Maan, Aadai film and Gulu Gulu director Rathna Kumar say, "Gatta Kusthi is Hilarious. Aishwarya Lekshmi's ROFL max Marana mass Transformation going to be the talk of the town. All center will go Gaga for this. Respect Vishnu Vishal bro for accepting this role. Congrats director Chella Ayyavu, editor Prasanna & team."

Moreover, as the good comments about the film are spreading rapidly among the people, the movie Gatta Kusthi which has received a lot of response from the people even before the release of the film, has created great expectations among the fans.

Vishnu Vishal is ready to give a big hit again with the film Gatta Kusthi. Let's wish the entire team a great success!