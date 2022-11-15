Gautham Vasudev Menon Talks About His Family; 'My Sister's Son Doesn't Call Me Uncle. He Just Calls Me Gautham

Many films directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, including Minnale, Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vaaranam Aayiram and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa are still fresh even today. When it comes to GVM films, the love scenes will have a unique fanbase.

Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon has acted in many movies including blockbusters Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Sita Ramam. The recently released film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part:1, which was directed by him crossed fifty days and became a huge hit. In this situation, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has given an exclusive interview to a media portal. In this interview, he talked about many things about his college love, the romantic characters in his films, and his police characters.

Similarly, Gautham Vasudev Menon, who mentioned that he listens to Ilaiyaraaja songs a lot during his travels, said that the song 'Nee Paartha Paarvaiku Oru Nandri' from Hey Ram is one of his favorites. Gautham also said that many such songs helped him a lot in writing the script. Apart from this, he also shared some interesting information about his family. Recently Gautham's son Arya Yohan Menon played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Speaking about this, Gautham said, "He is a very dedicated person. A lot of training and a lot of hard work is behind it."

"I feel that I am with my children the same way my father was with me. I must say that he was like a friend. There was no strict environment in our house. We had a position where we could do whatever we wanted. But at the same time we were bound by it. My mother was also an economics teacher in school. When you see her, she seems to be strict. But she is also very friendly. I am the same with my children. Even my sister's son doesn't call me uncle, he just calls me Gautham. And I love it more," said Gautham Vasudev Menon.