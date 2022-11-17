Gemini Ganesan's 102nd Birth Anniversary: Few Interesting Facts

'Kadhal Mannan' Gemini Ganesan would be celebrating his 102nd birthday, today had he lived amongst us.

This legendary actor was considered as an inevitable actor who could play subtle romantic roles during the 60's, 70's. While MGR chose to do aggressive young man roles, Sivaji Ganesan went on to do roles that challenge his acting expertise. Gemini Ganesan was obviously the much sought actor for the roles of romantic, pious, soft spoken, good looking, grief stricken and middle-class young man roles.

His always shared a good rapport with his industry colleagues. He never shied away in sharing screen space with younger generation.

Though he might have faced negative comments for his personal life, he never denied it, rather he accepted his flaws and he is always known as a loving father.

Let us see some interesting facts about Gemini Ganesan:

1) Born as 'Gemini' Ganesan aka Ramasamy Ganesan was born in Pudukottai. He was the nephew of the philanthropist Muthulaxmi Reddy.

2) Before joining the Gemini circuit, he was a lecturer in Madras Christian College. During those days, he was one of the very few actors who completed graduation.

3) Ganesan was well versed in many languages. He is ardent fan of sports and encouraged his children and grand children to take up any sport as a passion.

4) He loves to practice Yoga regularly.

5) He never encouraged fan clubs. He has also rejected offers to enter politics.

6) When big screen actors were reluctant to appear in small screen, Gemini Ganesan joined Kutti Padmini and acted in many soap operas.

7) Gemini Ganesan always insisted on women empowerment. He encouraged his daughters to choose their career path. Three of his daughters namely Revathi, Kamala Selvaraj and Jayalakshmi are renowned doctors. One other daughter, Narayani is a journalist. And Rekha chose to become an actress in Bollywood.

8) Known for his witty humor, Gemini Ganesan's role in Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmughi' and Karthik's 'Mettukudi' still remains people's favourite.

9) He has donned the director's hat for a movie called 'Idhaya malar'

10) His movies have been one of the firsts- the first Tamil movie to shoot in Kashmir, the first Tamil movie to get released in Poland and also the first one to share screen with our legendary actor Kamal Haasan.