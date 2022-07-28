Gulu Gulu Twitter Review: Tweets You Have To Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets!

Gulu
Gulu
is
a
road
action
comedy
film
written
and
directed
by
Rathna
Kumar.
Starring
actor
Santhanam
and
Athulya
Chandra,
the
movie's
trailer
was
interesting
enough
to
pull
crowds
to
the
theatres.
Gulu
Gulu
is
touted
to
be
a
laugh
riot
that
has
a
soundtrack
composed
by
Santhosh
Narayanan.
Actor
Santhanam,
who
has
been
trying
his
hand
at
different
kinds
of
roles
in
the
recent
past,
is
seen
in
this
film
as
a
rugged
youngster
who
does
every
kind
of
a
job
and
lives
under
cover.
He
portrayed
the
role
of
Google,
which
sounds
to
him
like
Gulu
Gulu,
precisely
forming
the
film's
name.
A
few
movie
buffs
who
have
watched
the
film
already,
have
shared
their
opinions
through
Twitter.
Read
them
here:
.
Gulu
Gulu
also
stars
Namitha
Krishnamurthy,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Mariyam
George,
Sai
Dheena,
Mahanadi
Shankar
among
others.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vijay
Kartik
Kannan,
and
is
edited
by
Vikram
fame
Philomin
Raj.
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies
is
distributing
Gulu
Gulu.
The
film
is
produced
by
S
Raj
Narayanan
under
Circle
Box
Entertainment
banner.