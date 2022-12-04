Hansika Motwani’s Fiance Sohael Kathuriya Goes Down On His Knees For The Bride During Sangeet Ceremony; Pics

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, Hansika Motwani is all set to marry her businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya tonight. The wedding will take place in Jaipur and it will be a regal affair which is likely to be attended by the industry's bigshots. After a grand mehendi ceremony, a sufi night and a pre-wedding party, Hansika and Sohael's sangeet night is now making the headlines which was all about love, mushy moments and happy faces. In fact, the groom's special gesture for the bride at the sangeet is also winning the hearts.

During the sangeet ceremony, Hansika looked stunning in her shimmery pink lehenga which she had paired with emerald necklace. On the other hand, Sohael complemented her well in his stylish royal blue outfit. Interestingly, the soon to wed couple was seen exchanging rings during the ceremony. However, it was Sohael's special gesture that stole the show as he got down on his knees for his bride Hansika. This isn't all. Hansika and Sohael were seen hugging each other and the latter also kissed his ladylove on her forehead which made everyone go awww.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's Sangeet ceremony inside pics:

To note, Hansika and Sohael's wedding festivities had begun with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai last month following which the bride to be had a grand bachelorette party with her girl gang. Ahead of their wedding rituals tonight, the couple also had a grand haldi ceremony and made for a stunning pair as they twinned their outfits. In the pics, Hansika made a statement in her white sharara with a yellow floral print. On the other hand, groom Sohael complemented his bride well in his white kurta pyjama with a matching print. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional wedding tonight in the presence of their respective families and friends.