    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hansika Motwani’s Fiance Sohael Kathuriya Goes Down On His Knees For The Bride During Sangeet Ceremony; Pics

      By
      |
      Sohael Goes Down On Knees For Hansika During Sangeet Night

      After creating a lot of buzz in the town, Hansika Motwani is all set to marry her businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya tonight. The wedding will take place in Jaipur and it will be a regal affair which is likely to be attended by the industry's bigshots. After a grand mehendi ceremony, a sufi night and a pre-wedding party, Hansika and Sohael's sangeet night is now making the headlines which was all about love, mushy moments and happy faces. In fact, the groom's special gesture for the bride at the sangeet is also winning the hearts.

      During the sangeet ceremony, Hansika looked stunning in her shimmery pink lehenga which she had paired with emerald necklace. On the other hand, Sohael complemented her well in his stylish royal blue outfit. Interestingly, the soon to wed couple was seen exchanging rings during the ceremony. However, it was Sohael's special gesture that stole the show as he got down on his knees for his bride Hansika. This isn't all. Hansika and Sohael were seen hugging each other and the latter also kissed his ladylove on her forehead which made everyone go awww.

      Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's Sangeet ceremony inside pics:

      hansika sohael make a cute pair
      hansika sohael moment of love
      hansika sohael exhange rings
      hansika sohael hug
      forehead kiss

      To note, Hansika and Sohael's wedding festivities had begun with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai last month following which the bride to be had a grand bachelorette party with her girl gang. Ahead of their wedding rituals tonight, the couple also had a grand haldi ceremony and made for a stunning pair as they twinned their outfits. In the pics, Hansika made a statement in her white sharara with a yellow floral print. On the other hand, groom Sohael complemented his bride well in his white kurta pyjama with a matching print. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional wedding tonight in the presence of their respective families and friends.

      Comments
      Read more about: hansika motwani
      Story first published: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 4, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X